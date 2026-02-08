The case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has exposed the high level of global corruption among "Western elites," a symbol of "dominance of evil," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

Speaking to local media, Zakharova said the Epstein case is a story about "conspiracy among those in positions of power" in various countries and within international organizations, and their influence on financial and economic processes around the world.

"These are monstrous crimes that were committed not out of any hopelessness or even out of depravity. These crimes were committed for the sake of evil," Zakharova said.

"We know nothing about the Western elite. And this is only a small snowflake on a huge iceberg; it is not the tip of the iceberg."

The US Justice Department recently released more than 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November.

The materials include photos, grand jury transcripts, and investigative records, shedding light on relationships Epstein had with business personnel, billionaires, government officials and media figures-in the US and beyond.

Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.