Egyptian, Somali presidents discuss bilateral ties

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Sunday in Cairo with his Somali counterpart, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, security cooperation and regional developments, the presidency said.

Mohamud, who is on a two-day official visit, received a formal welcome ceremony at the Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in eastern Cairo before the two leaders held a closed-door meeting followed by expanded talks involving delegations from both countries.

During the talks, Sisi reiterated Egypt's firm support for Somalia's unity, security and territorial integrity, warning against any steps that could undermine the country's stability or sovereignty, the presidency said in a statement.

He also cautioned against actions that could come at the expense of states' security and sovereignty, describing such moves as violations of the UN Charter.

Mohamud praised "the fraternal relations" between the two countries and thanked Egypt for its support for Somalia's unity and stability and for its role in promoting security in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, stressing Somalia's keenness to deepen coordination with Egypt in the interest of regional security, the statement said.

On Dec. 26, Israel announced that it had officially recognized Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country to do so. The move drew sharp criticism across the region.

Somalia rejected the Israeli move and reaffirmed its firm and non-negotiable commitment to its sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity.

The discussions also covered ways to develop bilateral ties, with Sisi underscoring the importance of activating the strategic partnership declaration signed in January 2025. The leaders explored opportunities for cooperation in trade, development, education and capacity building.

The Egyptian president expressed his country's readiness to provide support through programs of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, which Mohamud welcomed, the statement said.

Security and military cooperation featured prominently in the talks, particularly in counterterrorism efforts, with the sides agreeing to benefit from Egypt's experience and capabilities.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, agreeing on the need to resolve conflicts through peaceful means and to reinforce regional peace and stability, especially in the Horn of Africa. The talks included discussions on safeguarding national institutions, protecting peoples' resources and enhancing maritime security.