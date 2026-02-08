Morocco continues evacuations in 4 provinces hit by floods

Moroccan authorities on Sunday continued evacuation of residents from four provinces hit by floods and flash floods for the 12th consecutive day, as water levels in dams and river valleys rose amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the evacuations continued in the provinces of Larache, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem and Sidi Slimane in the country's northwest, as authorities provided temporary shelters in nearby cities.

The four provinces were hit by flooding since Jan. 28, as water levels continued to rise in the Loukkos River after the Oued El Makhazine Dam reached 156% of its capacity for the first time, causing it to overflow, according to official data.

Moroccan authorities have set up temporary camps and relocated affected residents to designated shelter facilities.

The reporter said rescue teams are using helicopters, military trucks, speedboats, drones, and specialized relief equipment to evacuate residents from affected areas.

On Friday, Morocco's Interior Ministry said that more than 154,000 people had been evacuated from the four provinces due to the floods.

No fatalities were reported.

Flash floods hit the western city of Safi in Dec. 2025, killing 37 people.