Türkiye condemns deadly attack on displaced civilians in Sudan

Türkiye on Sunday condemned a deadly attack on displaced civilians in Sudan's North Kordofan state, expressing sorrow over the many lives lost when Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted a vehicle carrying civilians.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "We have learned with deep sorrow that many civilians have lost their lives as a result of an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting a vehicle carrying displaced persons in Sudan's North Kordofan state."

It said the incident involved a vehicle transporting civilians who had been forced to flee their homes amid ongoing conflict.

"This attack constitutes a blatant and grave violation of international humanitarian law with regard to the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts," the ministry said.

Ankara stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances during armed conflicts.

"We strongly condemn attacks against civilians," the statement said.

Türkiye also reiterated its call for measures to ensure the safety of those affected by the conflict.

"We reiterate our call for securing safe and unimpeded passage for civilians and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance," the ministry added.

On Saturday, the Sudanese government accused the RSF of carrying out a drone attack targeting a World Food Programme (WFP) aid convoy in North Kordofan, resulting in casualties and the destruction of relief supplies.

Also on Saturday, Sudanese authorities announced the killing of 24 civilians and the wounding of others, including women, children, and the elderly, after the RSF targeted a vehicle carrying displaced people in the city of Al-Rahad in North Kordofan.

On Jan. 25, the Sudanese army said it had repelled a similar attack by RSF forces and allied fighters on the Al-Silik and Malkan areas in Blue Nile state.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five states in the western Darfur region, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east, and center of the country, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands of people, displaced millions, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.