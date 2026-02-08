Algeria moves to cancel air services agreement with UAE

Algerian authorities said Saturday they have begun the necessary procedures to cancel an air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The state news agency APS said Algeria will notify the UAE of the cancellation "through diplomatic channels" in line with Article 22 of the agreement, alongside informing the secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It explained that the agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi on May 13, 2013, and ratified under a presidential decree issued on Dec. 30, 2014.

No details were provided regarding the reasons for the Algerian move.

There was no comment from the UAE yet as of Sunday afternoon.

The agreement stipulates the right of the aviation authorities of both sides to designate one or more air carriers to operate the agreed routes, with the possibility of withdrawing, modifying or replacing such designations, in accordance with the discretion of each competent authority.

It also grants the aviation authorities of each contracting party the right to revoke, suspend or limit the operating licenses of designated air carriers in cases of violations of applicable laws and regulations, or failure to comply with the terms of the agreement.

The agreement allows for the designation of an unlimited number of national carriers from both countries to operate regular flights without restrictions, at any capacity, using various types of aircraft, whether owned or leased, and with an unlimited number of flights.