Saudi Arabia, US conduct joint naval drill in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia and the United States held a joint naval exercise in the western city of Jeddah, the country's Defense Ministry said.

In a statement released Saturday evening, the ministry said the Blue Defender 26 exercise is being held at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, without specifying its duration.

The training "aims to enhance joint military cooperation and exchange expertise," it added.

According to the ministry, the drill included "the execution of field and tactical scenarios, during which both forces demonstrated a high level of professionalism and combat readiness, reflecting their ability to operate jointly to enhance operational capabilities and strengthen maritime security."

The exercise comes as Riyadh and Washington have signed agreements in several fields, including defense, worth $270 billion, according to remarks by US President Donald Trump during his speech at the US-Saudi Investment Forum held in Washington in January.





























































































