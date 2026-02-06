Putin calls Islamabad mosque attack 'barbaric,' offers counterterrorism support to Pakistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the deadly attack at a mosque in Islamabad as "barbaric" in a condolence message sent to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

"The murder of people during a religious ceremony is further evidence of the barbaric, inhumane nature of terrorism," Putin said, extending condolences over the attack that targeted worshippers, according to the Kremlin.

The Russian leader said Moscow is ready to "further expand cooperation with Pakistani partners in the anti-terrorist area," signaling closer coordination on security.

Putin also asked that his "sincere sympathy and support" be conveyed to the families and friends of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Pakistani authorities said at least 31 people were killed and 169 injured in a suicide bombing at Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra, a Shia Muslim place of worship in the Shehzad Town area of Islamabad, when the attacker detonated explosives after being confronted by security.

India's External Affairs Ministry also said the bombing was "condemnable" and offered condolences for the loss of life.

New Delhi rejected Islamabad's claims of Indian involvement, calling the allegations "baseless" and "pointless."

Earlier, Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesman for Prime Minister Sharif, alleged that the attack was orchestrated by India, saying such actions would not undermine Pakistan's economic recovery or diplomatic standing.

India dismissed the accusations, saying Pakistan should not "delude itself by blaming others."