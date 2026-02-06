Deadly explosion in Pakistani capital Islamabad triggers global condemnation

A deadly explosion in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Friday drew widespread international condemnation from leaders and institutions across the globe.

A suicide attacker targeted a mosque in Islamabad, killing at least 31 people and injuring 169 others, according to Pakistani authorities.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif alleged India's and Afghanistan's involvement, claims that were swiftly rejected by both countries, which also condemned the incident.

Kabul and New Delhi offered condolences for the loss of life and denied any involvement.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev conveyed condolences to their Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Akorda presidential press service and Press Secretary to the President of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described it as "barbaric." He extended condolences to Pakistan's leadership and the victims' families, and said Russia stands ready to support Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts, according to the Kremlin.

Beijing's Embassy in Islamabad said, "We stand firmly with our Pakistani brothers and sisters in this difficult time," while offering condolences on US social media company X.

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the bombing and expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Tehran also weighed in, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei saying that "preventing and combating the heinous phenomenon of terrorism requires the cooperation and coordination of all countries in the region, as well as continuous efforts to confront its perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and financial backers."

The foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed firm opposition to violence against places of worship in separate messages on X.

Somalia's Foreign Ministry, for its part, expressed solidarity with Pakistan and condemned "violence against civilians and places of worship," in a statement on X.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in the "strongest terms," stressing that attacks against civilians and places of worship are "unacceptable," according to his spokesman.

European reactions followed, with the French Embassy to Pakistan condemning the attack and saying, "We stand with Pakistan in opposing all forms of terrorism," on X.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel said she hopes those responsible will be found and "brought to justice," adding, "We mourn the loss of life," in a message on X.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the country "stands with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and in support of all communities affected by such senseless violence," in a statement on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "horrified," and Canadians are keeping the people of Pakistan, the victims, the wounded, and their loved ones "in our thoughts today," in a message on X.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Timothy Kane said Australia stands and mourns with Pakistan at this difficult time, also on X.

The people of Pakistan "deserve safety, dignity, and the ability to practice their faith without fear," US Charge d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker said on X.

She added that Washington "continues to support Pakistan's efforts to advance peace and security and remains committed to our partnership aimed at promoting stability. We stand with Pakistan during this challenging moment."