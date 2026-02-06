News World More than 200 attacks on refugees in Germany in Q4 - data

Germany witnessed 204 attacks on refugees outside of shelters in the final three months of 2025, according to Interior Ministry data released on Friday.

Attacks against refugees continue unabated in Germany, with 204 crimes recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 outside of refugee shelters, data from the Interior Ministry showed on Friday.



The information had been requested from a politician from The Left party and was first reported by the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper. The data was made available to dpa.



Of the 204, 32 were violent offences while another 33 were politically motivated crimes directed against refugee shelters, including arson. Data showed that 25 people were injured, including one child.



The figures are not complete, as many crimes are only included in the statistics after a delay, the report noted.



"Attacks on refugees have been part of everyday life in Germany for years," Clara Bünger, the politician who requested the information, told the newspaper.



People who have come here in search of a life of safety and dignity are being harassed, intimidated, threatened, and even physically attacked.



"We must never get used to these conditions," she warned. Perpetrators must be criminally prosecuted, she said, but better protection is needed for refugees.










