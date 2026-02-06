Russia warns against NATO role in Eurasian security, flags Ukraine intervention risk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Moscow opposes NATO's involvement in Eurasian security, and warned that the alliance's recent statements signal preparations for military intervention in Ukraine, following talks in Moscow with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) leaders.

Lavrov said NATO has proclaimed an ambition to address the security of the entire Eurasian continent, a goal Russia does not support, according to state-run Tass news agency.

He accused the alliance of attempting to undermine ASEAN unity by pushing some members into closed formats such as "quartets and trios," and by introducing nuclear components into military exercises in the region.

"We don't want NATO to be involved in the security of the entire Eurasian continent, and that is precisely the goal NATO has proclaimed," Lavrov said after meeting OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

He added that such moves are "alarming" and require open and honest discussion.

- Strategic stability, dialogue with US

Lavrov said Russia supports dialogue on strategic stability and prefers diplomatic engagement, adding that Moscow will wait to see how ready Washington is to pursue such talks.

"We, of course, prefer dialogue and will wait to see how ready the United States is for the same," he said, stressing that Russia, together with China and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, supports the principle of indivisible security.

The minister also said Russia has informed the OSCE in detail about President Vladimir Putin's initiative to establish a Greater Eurasian Partnership, which Moscow views as the material foundation for a future Eurasian security architecture.

He said the initiative reflects objective trends across the continent, citing growing interconnectedness in logistics, transport, and investment, and noting that the center of gravity of military-political confrontation is shifting toward Eurasia.

- Ukraine and NATO's 'coalition of the willing'

Lavrov also accused NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of signaling preparations for intervention in Ukraine during remarks made in the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

He recalled Rutte's statements that security guarantees would involve automatic actions by a "coalition of the willing," potentially with US support, and that the UK and France are ready to deploy troops to Ukrainian territory.

According to Lavrov, Rutte said such forces could appear on land, at sea, and in the air immediately after a peace agreement with Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly opposed the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, calling any foreign military intervention "unacceptable."

- New START expiration, arms control 'vacuum'

Lavrov said the expiration of the New START Treaty on Thursday has created a "vacuum" in arms control, adding that Russia is prepared for any scenario, and that its position was outlined in a special Foreign Ministry statement.

At the same time, the minister reiterated that Moscow prefers dialogue and will assess Washington's readiness to engage.

The New START Treaty, the last remaining international agreement limiting the deployment of nuclear weapons, expired on Feb. 5 after the US declined to renew it.

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to negotiate a new and broader agreement, potentially involving China.

Russia has consistently argued that future security arrangements should be based on equal and indivisible security across the Eurasian continent rather than bloc-based approaches led by NATO.