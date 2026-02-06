Kremlin says new round of talks on Ukraine soon

A new round of talks on Ukraine will take place soon, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday, without providing further details on the format or participants.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Peskov confirmed that preparations are underway but declined to elaborate on the agenda or timeline.

"This will happen soon," he said, offering no additional information, according to state-run Tass news agency.

The announcement comes as diplomatic contacts around the Ukraine conflict continue through multiple channels, with Moscow maintaining that negotiations remain possible despite ongoing fighting.

Russian officials have repeatedly said they are open to dialogue but insist that any talks must take into account what they describe as "new realities on the ground."

The remarks follow two-day negotiations on Feb. 4-5 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said Kyiv's delegation would brief him on what he described as the "most sensitive" aspects of the talks upon their return, stressing that such issues could not be discussed remotely.

The Abu Dhabi meetings resulted in a prisoner exchange and were described by the parties as constructive and focused on creating conditions for a lasting peace.