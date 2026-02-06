Indonesia, Australia sign treaty on ‘common security'

Indonesia and Australia signed a bilateral "common security" agreement on Friday, taking "defense and security cooperation to a new level," the Australian prime minister said.

The agreement was signed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a bilateral meeting in the capital Jakarta.

"Building stronger ties with our neighbours makes us all safer. Today, President Prabowo and I signed a historic Treaty on Common Security, taking Australia-Indonesia defence and security cooperation to a new level," Albanese said through US social media company X.

"And a new economic agreement will boost trade, investment and jobs in both countries. Together, we're building a stronger, more secure and peaceful region," he added.

Earlier, Prabowo welcomed Albanese on his arrival at the presidential palace. Albanese arrived in Indonesia late Thursday.

Australia and Indonesia established formal diplomatic relations in 1949.

In December 2025, Indonesia, Australia, and Papua New Guinea moved to strengthen security ties during their first-ever trilateral defense ministers' meeting, where Papua New Guinea's Defense Minister Billy Joseph hosted his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Australia's defense chief Richard Marles in the country's capital Port Moresby.

The three defense chiefs agreed to hold their trilateral meeting annually, with Indonesia agreeing to host the forum this year.



