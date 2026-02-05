Kremlin refrains from commenting on reported visit by Macron aide to Moscow

The Kremlin on Thursday refrained from commenting on a reported visit by French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser to the Russian capital Moscow.

Commenting on reports published by French media in remarks to journalists, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is aware that the Elysee Palace neither confirmed nor denied the reports concerning the visit.

"So, out of a sense of solidarity, we will not confirm or deny it either," he said.

Citing sources, French weekly news magazine L'Express reported on Wednesday that Emmanuel Bonne, who has been Macron's adviser since 2019, traveled to Moscow on Tuesday and met Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Bonne's visit came as trilateral talks between Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives continue in Abu Dhabi to end the ongoing war, which is set to enter its fifth year later this month. With Europe having little role in the peace negotiations, Macron has lead calls to re-open diplomatic channels with Moscow.

Macron told reporters on Tuesday that preparatory work was underway to restart direct discussions between himself and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The two had met in Moscow in 2022, just days before the start of the Ukraine war.

In December, the French president told a press briefing after an EU summit in Brussels that he thinks "it will become useful again to talk to" Putin.

"I think that we, Europeans and Ukrainians, have a vested interest in finding a framework to properly re-engage in this discussion. Otherwise, we'll be talking amongst ourselves with negotiators who will then deal with the Russians alone. That's not ideal," Macron said.



