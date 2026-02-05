Bill gates: 'I was foolish' to meet Epstein

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said it was "foolish" of him to have spent time with Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes.

His remarks on Wednesday came after the release of nearly 3 million pages of documents related to Epstein.

In an interview with 9News Australia, Gates denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

He rejected claims that he stayed on Epstein Island, where child abuse and human trafficking were alleged to have taken place.

"It's factually true that I was only at dinners. I never went to the island, I never met any women," Gates said.

"And the more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior," he added.

The 70-year-old American businessman added: "I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him."

The Microsoft founder also rejected allegations referenced in draft emails Epstein wrote in 2013, which were included in the latest batch of Justice Department documents released last Friday.

"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. Ah, that email was never sent. The email is false," Gates said in the interview.

"So, I don't know what his thinking was there. It just reminds me that every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize I did that," he added.

US Justice Department recently released thousands of Epstein-related documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Nov. 19.

The files include photos of prominent figures, grand jury transcripts, and investigative records, though many pages were heavily redacted to protect victims.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a "sweetheart deal."