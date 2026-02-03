VENEZUELAS INTERIM PRESIDENT RECEIVES US ENVOY FOR TALKS

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez received US envoy Laura Dogu on Monday as the two countries moved toward repairing relations that were severed in 2019.

The meeting took place at the Miraflores Palace, where they discussed "the work agenda between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the United States," Communication and Information Minister Miguel Perez Pirela said on the US social media company X's platform.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said that Rodriguez appointed Felix Plasencia as Venezuela's diplomatic representative to the US.

Plasencia will relocate with his team to the US in the coming days, Gil said.

"We've reviewed the peace and respect agenda," Gil said, adding they also exchanged views on energy, political and economic issues.

The US Embassy in Venezuela said on X that Dogu met with Rodriguez and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez to "reiterate the three phases that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had outlined for Venezuela: stabilization, economic recovery and reconciliation, and transition."

After months of heightened tensions, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, which triggered a series of developments, including the swearing-in of Rodriguez, the passage of reforms to the country's flagship oil law, and the release of some political prisoners.