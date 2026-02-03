Trump:'Probably bad things will happen' if deal not reached with Iran

US President Donald Trump continued to raise the specter of doom if negotiations with Iran do not pan out, saying Monday that "probably bad things will happen" without a deal.

"We have ships heading to Iran right now, big ones, the biggest and the best, and we have talks going on with Iran. We'll see how it all works out," Trump told reporters at the White House. "But right now, we're talking to them. We're talking to Iran, and if we could work something out, that'd be great. And if we can't, probably bad things will happen."

In June 2025, Israel, backed by Washington, launched a 12-day attack on Iran that targeted military and nuclear sites as well as civilian infrastructure and killed senior commanders and scientists. Iran responded by striking Israeli military and intelligence facilities with missiles and drones before the US carried out a wave of strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

In recent days, there has been intense diplomatic activity, with several regional countries-including Türkiye-intervening to ease tensions between the two nations.

The Axios news website reported earlier Monday that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to hold talks in Istanbul on Friday as part of renewed diplomatic efforts over Iran's nuclear program.

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the report noted that preparations are underway for the meeting, while another cautioned that plans remain fluid and have not yet been finalized.

The planned talks are taking place after Trump said last week that a massive "armada" was heading toward Iran while urging Tehran to enter negotiations immediately. He later said that Iran was "seriously talking" with the US.

The US president has threatened military action against Iran amid rising tensions following anti-government protests in Iran that began in late December following a collapse of the rial, soaring inflation and worsening living conditions.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.

Meanwhile, the report also said that Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar have played a central role in facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran over recent days.

Araghchi traveled to Istanbul last Friday, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

While no official statement was released, Iran's Tasnim News Agency said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order to resume nuclear negotiations with the US, involving senior officials from both countries.