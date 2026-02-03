Trump again threatens to sue US author over Epstein files information

US President Donald Trump again sought to downplay his previous ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein Monday, saying the "sleazebag" tried to sabotage his first presidency alongside author Michael Wolff.

"Not only wasn't I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a sleazebag lying 'author' named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my presidency," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"So much for the radical left's hope against hope, some of whom I'll be suing. Additionally, unlike so many people that like to 'talk' trash, I never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these crooked Democrats, and their donors, did," he added.

Trump was alluding to the latest tranche of roughly 3 million "Epstein files" records released by the Justice Department Friday evening. Trump over the weekend suggested that he would be suing Wolff and Epstein's estate over information in the files.

It is not clear to which part of the latest data release that Trump, whose name appears over 3,000 times in the latest release, has taken issue with.

Wolff himself has said that he is unsure about what matter to which Trump is referring, but acknowledged seeking to have Epstein "go public with what he knew about Trump." The author further issued a video message on US social media platform Instagram on Sunday, dismissing the president's threat of legal action.

"Yes, I tried to encourage Jeffrey Epstein in any way I knew how to come forward with what he knew about Donald Trump. And actually Epstein had started to do that," Wolff said, referring to allegations made by the convicted sex offender in a book he previously published that included purported details of the Trump-Epstein falling out.

The president's latest suit, if it materializes, would not be the first legal battle being fought between the Trump family and Wolff. Wolff previously counter-sued Melania Trump after the first lady threatened to take him to court for $1 billion unless he withdrew comments linking her and Epstein.

"This lawsuit gives me the power to subpoena Mrs. Trump, Mr. Trump and all their friends to talk about the Trumps' relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. And, by the by, I raised $800,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to fund this lawsuit. So bring it on.

"I believe that if the American public knew the real nature of Donald Trump's long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, they would turn away in horror and revulsion. So sue me. Let's sue each other. I have nothing to hide," he said.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

Epstein's case has remained a politically charged issue in the US, with lawmakers and victims' advocates from across the spectrum demanding greater transparency about his network of associates and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.



