Syria, UN sign deal to rehabilitate 5 hospitals across various provinces

Syria's Health Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Development Program on Tuesday to rehabilitate five hospitals across the country.

The agreement, funded by the German government, aims to restore infrastructure and operational capacity at several public hospitals and was signed at the Health Ministry's headquarters in Damascus, the SANA news agency reported.

The memorandum covers the rehabilitation, renovation and equipping of hospitals in Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib province, Halfaya in Hama, Taldu in Homs, the National Hospital in al-Bukamal in the Deir el-Zour countryside, and the National Hospital in Daraa, SANA said.

The agreement comes as Syria's health care system continues to struggle after years of deterioration caused by the devastating war launched by the former Bashar al-Assad regime, which lasted 14 years from 2011 to 2024.

Forces loyal to Assad targeted hospitals and forced many out of service, while medical workers were arrested or killed, prompting doctors and nurses to flee the country out of fear of repression and security persecution, leading to a sharp decline in health services.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December 2024, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.