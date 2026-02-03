South Korean national detained in Russia: Report

A South Korean national was detained in Russia recently, according to a report from the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency on Tuesday, citing officials.

The national, a female missionary surnamed Park, was detained by local authorities late last month while working in Khabarovsk. Her religious facility was also reportedly closed.

South Korea's embassy in Russia and its consulate general in Vladivostok said they are checking Park's condition and the circumstances of her detention, as well as other details.

A consul was sent to Khabarovsk, who met Park earlier in the day to confirm her health condition, according to a South Korean Foreign Ministry official.

The official also said that Seoul has requested humane treatment, a prompt and fair investigation, and regular consular access for Park, while providing assistance to her family in South Korea.

There was no immediate reaction from Russia on the matter.

This is the second arrest since January 2024, when another South Korean missionary was arrested in Vladivostok on charges of espionage. The missionary still remains in Russian custody.