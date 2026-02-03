NATO chief says allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly'

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that Ukraine will see an immediate military presence from allied forces as soon as a peace agreement with Russia is reached.

Speaking in Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, in Kyiv, Rutte said ground, air, and naval forces from the countries part of the "coalition of the willing" informal group would be deployed to Ukraine "instantly."

"Ukraine needs strong support. The coalition of the willing has made progress on guarantees, as mentioned by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. As soon as a peace deal is signed, there will instantly appear armed forces, planes in the sky, and maritime support from those in NATO who have agreed," he said.

Rutte reassured the lawmakers that NATO's attention to Ukraine's security will not diminish despite other global challenges.

"Now we are focusing on those world events that may cause concern, so our attention may be divided. ... But I want to assure you that our attention is not diverted from Ukraine. Ukraine has been and remains at the center of our security thoughts, and we are ready to provide rapid and consistent support," he stressed.

According to Rutte, the alliance maintains daily dialogue with Ukraine and supplies equipment every day so Ukrainian troops can defend themselves now and deter future aggression.

He said 75% of all missiles for the front and 90% of missiles for air defense have arrived in Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.

"Through the PURL mechanism, millions of euros are received from allies and partners. Since last summer, we have provided 75% of all missiles that arrived in Ukraine, which go to the front, and 90% that protect the airspace," he said.

Rutte added that NATO understands Ukraine's urgent needs and is constantly working to ensure deliveries through PURL and other channels.

PURL serves as the primary reference document for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the "Ramstein format" meetings), where more than 50 allied defense ministers coordinate aid.

US President Donald Trump has led efforts to end the war in Ukraine, which has continued since February 2022. Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to discuss a possible peace agreement at US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4-5.



