Honduras' new president to meet with Trump

Honduras' newly elected President Nasry Asfura will meet with US President Donald Trump at his private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where the two leaders will discuss immigration and trade.

The meeting will mark the first between the two leaders since Trump openly backed Asfura during the 2025 presidential campaign, a move that drew condemnation and accusations of foreign interference.

At a press conference, Honduran Foreign Minister Mireya Aguero confirmed that the meeting will take place this weekend. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Honduran delegation are also expected to attend.

"I believe this is a historic meeting. Rarely do we see such a high-level encounter so soon after a president's inauguration. To echo the president's words, Honduras is going to be fine," Aguero said.

Honduras' Secretary of the Presidency, Juan Carlos Garcia, said Asfura aims to address the situation of Honduran nationals living in the US as well as the tariffs imposed on Honduran exports by the Trump administration.

"The most important issues are the more than two million Hondurans living abroad. Let us remember that we receive over $11 billion in remittances," Garcia said.

Regarding trade, Honduras was among the countries affected by Trump's global trade war and was subjected to a 10% tariff on all exports. These measures have weighed heavily on the Honduran economy, as 46.2% of its exports—equivalent to $3.99 billion—are destined for the US, according to reports from the Central Bank of Honduras.

The Trump administration has loomed over the newly formed Honduran government since last year's election, when the Republican leader endorsed Asfura and warned that the US would withhold assistance from the Central American nation should he lose.

Even before being sworn in, Asfura had already consolidated his political standing by arranging meetings with Rubio in Washington and with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.