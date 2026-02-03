France supports mediations efforts for US-Iran talks, likely in Istanbul

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday welcomed the efforts led by mediator countries toward possible US-Iran talks, which are likely to be held in Istanbul.

"I understand that they will take place in Istanbul. We are in close contact with the countries mediating between the United States and Iran, and we support them in this effort," Barrot told broadcaster Franceinfo.

He said "that is a good thing" if the Iranian regime decided to take up the US proposal for negotiations.

"The first decision to be made is, of course, to put an end to this bloody repression, to release prisoners, to restore communications, and to give the Iranian people back their freedom. Then, indeed, to address the nuclear issue, missile issues, and the issue of support for terrorist organizations in the region, which raise major security concerns not only for the region but also for Europe," Barrot added.

When asked whether US President Donald Trump can have a positive influence in negotiations on what is happening inside Iran, Barrot said he "sincerely" hoped so.

Earlier, US media reported that senior officials from Washington and Tehran are preparing for rare face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported on Monday that the planned meeting would bring together US special envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Türkiye hosting and officials from Qatar, Egypt and other regional states expected to attend.

There has been no official confirmation of the venue for the talks.

The talks are expected to explore parallel tracks, including Iran's nuclear program and broader US demands related to missiles and regional militias, even as both sides remain far apart.