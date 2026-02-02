Trump announces 2-year closure of Kennedy Center for renovations

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced plans to temporarily close the Kennedy Center in Washington for major renovations, two months after controversially adding his name to the cultural landmark.



Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the "Trump Kennedy Center" would close in July for about two years. He said the renovations would transform the centre into "a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment."



The US administration has repeatedly noted that the Kennedy Center complex, located on the Potomac River, is in need of repairs and modernization.



The Kennedy Center hosts performances across theatre dance and music and was named after former president John F Kennedy (1917-63). Trump's name was officially added in December, sparking protests and cancellations by several performers and groups.



Shortly after taking office, Trump dismissed several members of the centre's board, took over its leadership, and appointed former US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as president.

