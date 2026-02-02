 Contact Us
News World Trump announces 2-year closure of Kennedy Center for renovations

Trump announces 2-year closure of Kennedy Center for renovations

President Donald Trump announced the Kennedy Center will close for two years for major renovations, two months after he controversially added his name to the cultural landmark, sparking protests.

DPA WORLD
Published February 02,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP ANNOUNCES 2-YEAR CLOSURE OF KENNEDY CENTER FOR RENOVATIONS

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced plans to temporarily close the Kennedy Center in Washington for major renovations, two months after controversially adding his name to the cultural landmark.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the "Trump Kennedy Center" would close in July for about two years. He said the renovations would transform the centre into "a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment."

The US administration has repeatedly noted that the Kennedy Center complex, located on the Potomac River, is in need of repairs and modernization.

The Kennedy Center hosts performances across theatre dance and music and was named after former president John F Kennedy (1917-63). Trump's name was officially added in December, sparking protests and cancellations by several performers and groups.

Shortly after taking office, Trump dismissed several members of the centre's board, took over its leadership, and appointed former US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as president.