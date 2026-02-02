Syrian security forces enter YPG-occupied village near Ayn al-Arab

Syrian internal security forces on Monday entered the village of Shuyukh, south of the Ayn al-Arab district, which is under the occupation of the terrorist organization YPG, within the framework of an agreement signed between Damascus and the terror group.

A convoy of security forces affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry entered the YPG-occupied village of Shuyukh and began deploying in the area.

According to Syrian state TV Alikhbariah, the internal security forces have completed their deployment in Shuyukh, and security measures in the surrounding area were increased following their entry.

An Anadolu correspondent in the region also reported that a humanitarian aid convoy consisting of 24 trucks, bearing banners of various United Nations-affiliated agencies, also entered the village at the same time.