Steven Spielberg joins elite EGOT club with first Grammy win

Acclaimed film director Steven Spielberg has achieved EGOT status after winning his first Grammy, becoming the latest member of an elite group of entertainers who have secured all four of the industry's top awards, media reports said on Sunday.

Spielberg completed the rare sweep on Feb. 1 by winning best music film for "Music by John Williams," which he produced, adding a Grammy to his collection of Oscars, Emmys and a Tony, according to ABC News.

EGOT refers to winning an Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award and Tony, a distinction achieved by only around two dozen people in the history of entertainment.

Spielberg already held three Oscars, four Emmys and one Tony before the Grammy win, which recognized his collaboration with longtime composer John Williams.

"This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me," Spielberg said in a statement shared by his production company, Amblin Entertainment, praising Williams' influence and legacy in film music.

The term EGOT was coined in the 1980s and has since come to symbolize the highest level of cross-industry achievement in entertainment.

Among the most notable EGOT winners are Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno and John Legend, each recognized across film, television, music and theater.

Others, such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John, Viola Davis and Jennifer Hudson, joined the club in more recent years.

Several high-profile artists are now close to achieving EGOT status, according to the media outlet.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Jackman are among those who have won three of the four major awards and are missing only one to complete the set.

Honorary EGOT recipients, including Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli and Quincy Jones, have also been recognized after receiving special or lifetime awards in one category.