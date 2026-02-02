Rafah crossing officially reopens

The Rafah border crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border officially resumed operations on Monday, with 50 people expected to leave Gaza and 50 others set to return, according to Egyptian official media.

Al-Qahera News reported on Monday that an initial group of Palestinians had arrived at the crossing.

The Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing began operating on a trial basis on Sunday after being completely closed for more than 18 months because of Israeli restrictions.

About 50 Palestinians are expected to enter Gaza, while 150 patients and their companions are set to leave the enclave for medical treatment in Egypt, according to Israeli media. Gaza health officials estimate that about 22,000 patients are waiting for the crossing to fully reopen.

Israel has controlled the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing since May 2024, during its military campaign in Gaza that began in October 2023.



