OSCE chairperson arrives in Ukraine to reaffirm organization’s role as ‘platform for dialogue’

Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ignazio Cassis on Monday arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv to reaffirm the organization's role as a "platform for dialogue."

In a statement through US social media company X, Cassis said that he arrived in Ukraine together with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu, posting a photo of him and Sinirlioğlu being greeted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"I am here to reaffirm the #OSCE's role as a platform for #dialogue and its readiness to support efforts towards a just and lasting #peace, in line with #InternationalLaw and the Helsinki Principles," Cassis said.

Cassis, also Switzerland's foreign minister, later said that he and Sinirlioğlu held talks with Sybiha, during which they discussed the situation on the ground, ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year Moscow-Kyiv war, and "the role the OSCE can play in the current phase of the war and beyond."

Separately, Sybiha wrote on X that they also discussed the outcomes and expectations of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, and that he informed Cassis and Sinirlioğlu about the consequences of Russian strikes.

He further said that he reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to develop cooperation with the OSCE and advance "shared priorities" during Switzerland's chairmanship in the organization, among other issues.

On Saturday, the Swiss foreign minister said during a speech that he will be visiting Kyiv and Moscow, but provided no details on when he would undertake such a visit.

"For the OSCE, which I have the honor of presiding over this year, Switzerland, under my leadership, has clearly articulated its priorities: The OSCE should refocus on its core tasks-protecting peace and security in Europe.

"To achieve this goal, we all need to be at the table, not just those who share my views. That is why I will soon be visiting Kyiv and Moscow," Cassis said, according to a transcript published by the Swiss government.

Switzerland assumed the chairmanship of the OSCE this year. The organization's chairmanship was held in 2025 by Finland.