Norwegian crown princess' son arrested shortly before rape trial

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby was arrested late on Sunday, two days before his trial for rape charges, his lawyer told news agency NTB on Monday.



The 29-year-old is suspected of making threats with a knife and breaching a restraining order. The police did not specify where the arrest took place.



Four weeks of pre-trial detention have been sought for Høiby, whose trial is due to open in Oslo on Tuesday. He has been charged with 38 counts, including rape, domestic abuse and assault.



He is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, before she married Crown Prince Haakon. Høiby does not hold the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal household.



The first accusations against him became public in 2024 and the number has steadily increased. A few weeks ago, six more counts were added: Høiby is alleged to have stored and transported around 3.5 kilograms of cannabis and to have broken the speed limit on a motorbike several times.



In the summer of 2024, Høiby admitted to having been violent towards his then-girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and to having destroyed things in her apartment.



In a statement at the time, he spoke of mental health problems and a long-standing struggle with drug misuse. Investigators say they are certain he committed a series of offences, including several sexual offences under the Norwegian rape statute. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction.



Høiby strongly denies the sexual offence allegations, one of his defence lawyers later said.



The trial is scheduled to run until mid-March.



After the reading of the indictment and opening statements on the first day of the trial, Høiby is to respond to the allegations on day two.



Several alleged victims and witnesses will also be heard, including former girlfriends of the defendant.



There are strict rules in place for reporting on the women. Many of the statements will be heard behind closed doors, amid immense media interest in the case.









