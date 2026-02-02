Iran denies Trump’s ‘ultimatum’ in talks with US

Iran on Monday denied receiving "any kind of ultimatum or deadline" in negotiations with the United States, as both sides acknowledged they are exchanging messages to ease tensions.

Tehran has "always acted with honesty and seriousness" in diplomatic processes, but has "never accepted any kind of ultimatum or deadline," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said at his weekly press conference in Tehran.

"Therefore, the claim that Iran has received any deadlines from the US cannot be confirmed."

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has given Iran a deadline to reach a deal, amid a rapid US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump claimed that he had communicated the deadline directly to Tehran, adding, "Only they know for sure."

Tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high since a recent wave of anti-government protests in Iran, with Iranian authorities accusing the US and Israel of fomenting unrest.

During the protests, Trump issued several social media messages directed at protesters, urging them to "keep protesting" and "take over institutions," while vowing that "help was on the way."

Last week, Trump confirmed that a large US "armada" was heading toward the region, warning Iran to enter negotiations over its nuclear program or face possible military action.

Signs of de-escalation emerged after several regional countries, including Turkiye, stepped in to mediate between the two sides.

Baghaei said Iran is currently in a "decision-making stage," dismissing media speculation about the timing, location, or participants of a potential next round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

He noted that Trump has expressed hope for a "fair and just" agreement, while Iran has made clear it does not seek nuclear weapons.

"For the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other party, it is completely clear what is meant by a fair agreement or understanding," Baghaei said.

"Our basis is international treaties and the principles of international law. Regarding the nuclear issue, Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy is recognized in the relevant treaty, so we are not going to create a new framework."

Notably, Iran and the US were engaged in indirect nuclear negotiations in June last year when Israel launched an attack on Iran, triggering 12 days of military confrontation and sharply escalating tensions between the adversaries.

Following the war, Iran suspended talks with the US, holding Washington responsible for the Israeli attack on the country.