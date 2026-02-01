5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Iran’s Bushehr province

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Asaluyeh in southern Iran's Bushehr province on Sunday morning, according to state media.

The quake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), the Iranian News Agency IRNA reported.

It was recorded 24 kilometers (15 miles) from Asaluyeh, 32 kilometers (20 miles) from Kushknar in Hormozgan province, and 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Galehdar in Fars province, the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage so far.

Iran is located in a seismically active region and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years. The most catastrophic one in the country's recent history occurred in 2013, when a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Bam, killing at least 34,000 people.

In July 2022, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southern province of Hormozgan, along the coast of the Persian Gulf, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.