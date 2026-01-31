Türkiye condemns Israel’s Gaza strikes, cease-fire violations

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday "strongly" condemned Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip and cease-fire violations, saying the actions threaten international efforts to restore calm and stability in the territory.

In a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said it "strongly condemns the attacks carried out by Israel today against the Gaza Strip and its continued violations of the cease-fire."

It stressed that the strikes come at a time when the peace process in Gaza has entered a new phase and warned that the attacks endanger international efforts to establish tranquility and stability in the enclave. It added that the developments again show that Israel "does not want peace in the region."

"We reiterate that Israel must be made to comply with all provisions of the Peace Plan adopted by UN Security Council resolutions, foremost the preservation of the cease-fire and the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza," said the ministry.

The statement said it is important for the international community to fulfill its responsibility in advancing the peace process.

Israeli actions have killed more than 524 Palestinians since a ceasefire took effect in early October. Thirty-seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across various parts of Gaza in the last 24 hours.







