Türkiye condemns deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

Türkiye on Saturday expressed condolences for Pakistani soldiers killed in clashes with militants in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, condemning the terrorist attacks.

In a written statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said it denounced the attacks that took place in Balochistan.

The ministry conveyed its condolences to the people of Pakistan and wished mercy upon the Pakistani soldiers who lost their lives. It also reaffirmed Türkiye's solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

According to initial reports from Pakistan, at least 15 soldiers, 11 civilians, and 108 militants were killed in clashes as Pakistani security forces thwarted major "coordinated" terrorist attacks early Saturday in the southwestern province of Balochistan.