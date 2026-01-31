Palestinian children injured in Israeli raids, as illegal settlers step up attacks in West Bank

Israeli forces wounded two Palestinian children during a raid on a refugee camp near Ramallah late Saturday, amid a series of separate attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinian property across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli troops stormed Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, sparking confrontations with residents during which soldiers fired live ammunition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot, while a 16-year-old sustained shrapnel wounds to the shoulder, the agency reported.

Israeli military incursions across the West Bank frequently trigger clashes, as youths throw stones at armored vehicles and troops respond with live fire and tear gas, often resulting in injuries.

In parallel incidents elsewhere in the West Bank, the Al-Baydar human rights organization said illegal Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian property in Khirbet al-Malih in the northern Jordan Valley, targeting residential tin structures and sheep pens.

The group said settlers also attempted to assault a woman at the scene, causing fear among residents, and described the attack as part of a systematic pattern aimed at pressuring Palestinian communities and undermining their livelihoods.

In another incident, WAFA reported that settlers attacked a Palestinian home in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, before residents confronted them. No injuries were reported.

Since Israel launched its offensive on the Gaza Strip in Oct. 2023, arrests, raids, and attacks against Palestinians have intensified in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

In the nearly two-year period, at least 1,110 Palestinians have been killed, more than 11,500 injured, and over 21,000 detained in the West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.









