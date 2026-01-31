Azad Kashmir President Chaudhary passes away

President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Kashmir, passed away on Saturday after a protracted illness. He was 71.

Islamic rites of Chaudhry will be held in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, on Sunday, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over Chaudhry's demise and "prayed for the elevation of the departed soul's ranks, as well as for patience for the bereaved family."

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences, describing Chaudhry as a "wise and dedicated politician who spent his entire life serving the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir."

Pakistan Parliament Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also offered condolences and "paid rich tribute to the late Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry for his distinguished political and social services, particularly his invaluable contributions towards effectively highlighting the Kashmir cause at international forums."

Chaudhry was elected prime minister in 1996 and served until 2001. He served as president of Azad Kashmir from 2021 until his death.

He was also elected from Mirpur several times as a member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.