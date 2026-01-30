Trump threatens decertification, 50% tariff on Canadian aircraft

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States would move to decertify Canadian-made aircraft and impose steep tariffs unless Ottawa reverses what he called an unfair refusal to certify several models produced by US jet maker Gulfstream.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Canada of "wrongfully" and "illegally" blocking certification of Gulfstream's 500, 600, 700 and 800 jets, which he described as among the most technologically advanced aircraft in the world.

He said the US response would include decertifying Bombardier Global Express jets and potentially all aircraft manufactured in Canada.

"Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process," Trump wrote, adding that Washington would act until Gulfstream is "fully certified, as it should have been many years ago."

Trump warned that if the issue is not "immediately corrected," his administration would impose a 50% tariff on all aircraft sold from Canada into the US.

The comments mark an escalation in trade tensions between the US and Canada.

Canadian officials did not immediately respond to Trump's remarks, and it was not clear whether formal steps had been taken by US regulators to decertify Canadian aircraft.