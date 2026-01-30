Syria’s president marks 1st anniversary in office, says future will be built through justice, development

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa marked the first anniversary of his time in office on Friday, pledging to build the country's future through justice, stability and comprehensive development.

In a message on the US social media company X, Sharaa said a year has passed since he assumed the responsibilities of leading the country, recalling the sacrifices and patience shown by Syrians across the country.

"A year has passed since I assumed the trust of the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said. "I recall the sacrifices of Syrians and their endurance in all fields, and I ask God to help me live up to this trust."

Sharaa said Syria's future would be shaped collectively, grounded in firm justice, lasting stability and inclusive development.

"We shape the future together, with steadfast justice, lasting stability, and comprehensive development that restores Syria's status and fulfills the ambitions of its people," he added.

On Jan. 29, 2025, the Military Operations Command announced that Sharaa assumed the duties of president of Syria for a transitional period following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

From dissolving the former regime's power structures to restoring control over territory and energy resources, Sharaa's first year has been marked by decisive political moves, ambitious economic reforms and intensive diplomatic engagement, as Syria entered what officials describe as a "new era" focused on unity, reconstruction and stability.