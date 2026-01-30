By Anadolu staff

ISTANBUL (AA) — A South Korean nanosatellite was successfully placed into orbit on Friday, marking another milestone in Seoul's plan to deploy a full Earth-observation satellite constellation by 2027, according to a local media report.

The Earth observation satellite, NEONSAT-1A, was launched aboard an Electron rocket operated by US-based space company Rocket Lab from its Mahia Launch Complex in New Zealand, Yonhap News reported, citing the Korea Aerospace Administration.

Developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), NEONSAT-1A is the second of 11 planned nanosatellites that will make up a constellation designed to monitor and capture imagery of the Korean Peninsula and nearby regions, strengthening South Korea's space-based observation capabilities.

Last month, South Korea's multipurpose satellite, Arirang 7, successfully entered orbit after lifting off from a space center in South America.