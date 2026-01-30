Protest held in the Netherlands over police violence against 2 Muslim women

A protest was held Thursday in the Dutch city of Utrecht against "racist violence" after a police officer recently assaulted two Muslim women, hitting one with a baton and kicking the other in the stomach.

A group of people gathered in Vredenburg Square to protest the incident, which occurred Monday in Utrecht.

Protesters criticized the police, saying this was not an isolated incident and argued that racist violence takes place "systematically and repeatedly."

The rally also called on Dutch police to apologize to the victims and public and to ensure that such incidents will not happen again.

They demanded the suspension of the officer involved and chanted slogans including "No justice, no peace," "No to racist police" and "Fascist police, stop the terror."

The crowd later marched towards the Paardenveld police station in Utrecht.

The demonstration took place after video footage went viral on social media showing a police officer assaulting the two women in front of the Hoog Catharijne shopping mall in Utrecht.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said in a statement.

They said all available video footage would be reviewed, adding that one of the women had been detained on suspicion of insulting an officer.

Separately, a police spokesperson said the footage raised strong emotions and questions, especially regarding racism, Dutch Public broadcaster NOS reported Wednesday.

One of the victims said the officer made several racist remarks, including "You don't belong in this country," Anis Boumanjal, the women's lawyer, told NOS.

Boumanjal said the women sustained injuries from the incident and they are receiving medical treatment.