Poland says Hungary asylum decisions harming bilateral ties, undermine European solidarity

Poland said Friday it has not received official confirmation regarding the identities of Polish citizens who have been granted asylum by Budapest, adding that recent steps taken by Hungarian authorities "adversely affect" bilateral relations.

In written comments sent to Anadolu, a spokesperson for the Polish Foreign Ministry reiterated that Poland has expressed regret over the recent steps taken by the authorities of Hungary.

The spokesperson noted that these steps "adversely affect" bilateral ties between Budapest and Warsaw and "undermine" the principles of European solidarity.

The ministry's comments came as bilateral relations strained further after Hungary granted asylum to two Polish citizens in early January.

The move came against the backdrop of a broader disagreement between the two countries over Hungary's earlier decision to grant asylum to Marcin Romanowski, a former Polish deputy justice minister with the Law and Justice party.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson recalled that just like other EU members, Poland also received notification of asylum being granted in Hungary to two Polish nationals.

"However, the information provided to the Council of the European Union does not contain data on the individuals who were granted asylum."

In the meantime, Poland addressed the Hungarian authorities directly, "seeking clarification" on the data of the individuals affected by that decision, said the spokesperson.

"As of January 30, 2026, we have not received official confirmation regarding the names of asylum recipients," added the ministry.

The spokesperson also recalled that the Polish Foreign Ministry on Jan. 9 formally expressed to the Hungarian envoy in Warsaw its objection regarding the actions of Hungarian representatives and their statements that are "inconsistent" with the principle of cooperation applicable within the EU.

After granting asylum to the two Polish nationals, Hungary has also granted asylum to Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland's former justice minister, who is facing multiple charges in Warsaw.





