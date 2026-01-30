Manchester City manager renews call for action to help Palestinian children in Gaza

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday again voiced support for Palestinian children in Gaza during a Palestine aid concert in Barcelona, urging world leaders to act.

Video of Guardiola's remarks circulated widely on social media.

"We have left them alone and abandoned," he said, recalling an image of a child searching for his mother under the rubble.

"He didn't know his mother was trapped under the debris. I always think: What are they feeling, what are they thinking?" he added.

Guardiola said Palestinian children are calling on the world for help.

Since the ceasefire took effect in early October, Israeli actions have killed 492 Palestinians and wounded 1,356 others.

The agreement ended a two-year Israeli war that killed more than 71,600 Palestinians and wounded 171,300. The assault destroyed roughly 90% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.





