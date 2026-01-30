‘Engagement builds trust,’ UK Prime Minister Starmer urges deeper economic links with China

The visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday encouraged UK businesses to expand engagement with China, underscoring dialogue, exchange, and openness as key to building long-term trust between the two countries, according to Chinese state-run media.

Speaking at a business forum in Beijing, he said deeper engagement in trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges was essential for strengthening mutual respect and confidence, Global Times reported.

"This is a historic occasion," Starmer said, marking the first visit by a British prime minister to China in eight years.

"I fundamentally believe that the more we engage, the more we exchange, the more we take advantage of the opening of access to opportunities, business, art, culture, and so many others, then that is the way that we build the mutual trust and respect that is so important," he told the forum.

Starmer highlighted the importance of direct interaction between business leaders and officials from both sides, noting that members of the UK delegation had already held discussions with their Chinese counterparts to advance concrete opportunities.

"The most important thing today is that you all talk to each other," he said, adding that sustained dialogue would help unlock new areas of cooperation and growth.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted British Prime Minister Starmer in Beijing as he arrived in China on Wednesday evening local time, accompanied by 60 leaders from the business, academic, and cultural sectors.

China has granted 30-day visa-free travel to UK nationals as the two sides move to combat transnational crime and illegal immigration in a series of agreements.

Starmer's visit marks the first time a British prime minister has traveled to China since 2018 and comes amid tensions about US tariffs, as well as strains among Western allies about issues, including US ambitions in Greenland.

After Xi, Premier Li Qiang also hosted Starmer and signed multiple cooperation agreements after the meeting.





