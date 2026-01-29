Zelensky says Ukraine ensuring reliable gas supplies ‘despite all challenges’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said his country is ensuring reliable gas supplies "despite all challenges," as it continues to battle a state of emergency in its energy sector.

In a statement on US social media company X after a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Sergii Koretskyi, the CEO of Ukraine's national oil and gas company Naftogaz, Zelensky said they began talks by discussing the consequences of Russian attacks on the oil and gas infrastructure and the process of restoring gas infrastructure facilities.

"We are ensuring a reliable gas supply for Ukrainians despite all challenges. We continue to import sufficient volumes," Zelensky said, adding that supply routes have been significantly diversified.

"It is also essential to ensure equipment is restored and replaced-all the relevant tasks have been issued. I thank all our partners who are supporting and helping us," he stated.

The Ukrainian president declared a state of emergency in the energy sector earlier this month due to extreme weather conditions and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, which have left hundreds of thousands of Kyiv residents without power.

He later ordered accelerating electricity imports and provision of additional equipment from Ukraine's partners.

"Yesterday, another agreement was concluded with the European Investment Bank for €50 million, and it is the EIB and the EBRD that are providing the bulk of financial support," Zelensky said.

He added that Koretskyi reported on the implementation of long-term agreements with partners in Europe, as well as on several strategic development projects in the oil and gas sector.

"Naftogaz is also importing electricity, covering more than 50% of its own consumption needs, thereby supporting the entire system," he added.

Separately, Svyrydenko announced on X that Ukraine received the first batch of energy equipment from Germany as part of a winter emergency support package, which she said has been recently increased to €120 million.

Indicating that the batch included two cogeneration units, an unspecified number of generators, and "other critically needed equipment," Svyrydenko said the aid will help provide light and heat to more than 86,000 people in Kyiv.

"Another 41 cogeneration units with a total capacity of 40.8 MW and 76 modular boiler units will arrive in Ukraine soon. This means light and heat for millions of people across the country," the premier said.

"The emergency package will also include 300 solar stations, 375 battery storage systems for backup power, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 10 pellet heating systems, and 45 units of construction machinery for urgent repair works," she added.