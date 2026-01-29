China executes 11 criminals tied to gangs in Myanmar

China on Thursday executed 11 criminals from northern Myanmar-based gangs, including key figures in telecom fraud groups.

The executions were carried forward in Wenzhou city in eastern China's Zhejiang Province after the 11 were sentenced to death in September last year, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

Last year, over 7,600 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud were repatriated to China. In February, China, Myanmar, and Thailand launched a joint operation to repatriate fraud suspects from Myanmar's Myawaddy region.

Since Myanmar's 2021 coup, which triggered a civil war, scam hubs have spread across the country's poorly regulated border regions.





