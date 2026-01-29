SOUTH KOREAN INDUSTRY MINISTER TO HOLD TALKS WITH US OFFICIALS OVER TRUMPS TARIFF THREAT

South Korean industry minister to hold talks with US officials over Trump's tariff threat

South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan plans to hold talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick this week to discuss bilateral trade issues following President Donald Trump's tariff hike threat aimed at Seoul, local media reported on Thursday.

Kim, who had visited Canada as part of an official government delegation, was scheduled to arrive in Washington late on Wednesday (local time), according to Seoul-based Yonhap News, which cited the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Resources.

The visit comes as Trump announced earlier this week that he will raise reciprocal tariffs and auto duties on South Korea back to 25%, citing Seoul's lack of progress on a tariff deal between the two countries, which was finalized in October last year.

Kim, in his scheduled meeting with Lutnick, will call for a "favorable" resolution to the ongoing situation and explain Korea's past efforts to uphold the trade deal, the ministry said.

He will also hold meetings with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other officials to discuss energy and resource cooperation between the two countries.

"We will work in close coordination with the domestic industries and relevant government ministries to consult with the US side for resolving pending trade issues and continuing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Kim said.

Seoul also plans to send Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to Washington for talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer over the tariff issue.





