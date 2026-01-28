Zelensky claims Russia preparing new strike on Ukraine, announces French military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that intelligence reports indicate Russia is preparing for a new strike, a move he claimed undermines ongoing diplomatic initiatives, while also revealing that France has pledged additional military support, including aircraft.

"We know that the Russians are preparing for a new strike; intelligence provides information about this," Zelensky said in his evening address, emphasizing that partners in the US and Europe must understand how such actions "discredit diplomatic talks."

Zelensky also said separately that he held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation on the frontline and "Russian losses," as well as diplomatic efforts following recent meetings in Abu Dhabi.

The Ukrainian leader announced that France would bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities with significant military deliveries.

"There will also be additional deliveries this year of French aircraft, missiles for air defense systems, and aerial bombs," Zelensky stated on US social media company X, adding that Paris would also send generators to help strengthen the country's energy resilience.

Touching on the domestic situation, Zelensky noted that the "most difficult situation" regarding heating and electricity is currently in Kyiv, following recent attacks.

Referring to parallel diplomatic tracks involving the US and European nations, Zelensky argued that for diplomacy to yield results, it must have "real weight" for the people. When the Russian strikes continue, when the assaults continue, it is difficult for people to feel that diplomacy is constructive," he said.