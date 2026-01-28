UK premier says he wants 'comprehensive, consistent' approach to China

The British prime minister on Wednesday reiterated the importance of business opportunities on his way to Beijing, saying he wants a "comprehensive and consistent" approach to China.

Keir Starmer is heading to China for a three-day visit, becoming the first British prime minister in eight years to visit Beijing.

The prime minister, travelling with around 60 leaders from companies, universities, and cultural institutions, is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to develop bilateral trade relations.

Speaking to journalists while on the flight to Beijing, Starmer said that he wants a "comprehensive and consistent approach to China," rather than veering "from golden age to ice age," the BBC reported.

In an interview with Bloomberg that was published on Monday, Starmer said that the UK would not have to choose between the US and China, adding he could meet the Chinese president without harming ties with Washington.

He also noted that Britain cannot ignore the second-biggest economy in the world.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that the UK team on board are all on "disposable burner phone numbers and temporary email addresses" due to a possibility of spying or security threats.

It came after The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that China allegedly hacked the mobile phones of aides to several UK prime ministers between 2021 and 2024.





