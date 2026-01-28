Kremlin aide says Zelensky is welcome to meet with Putin in Moscow

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be welcome in Moscow if he wishes to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

"Our president has mentioned several times, talking to journalists, that if Zelensky is truly ready for a meeting, we invite him to Moscow," Ushakov said in an interview with the Russian state broadcaster VGTRK.

Ushakov confirmed that a potential Putin-Zelensky meeting was discussed several times during phone conversations between the Russian leader and US President Donald Trump.

"I'd like to say a few words regarding his statement that Zelensky is ready to meet with the Russian president. This is not a new issue for us. It has been discussed several times during telephone contacts between our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and President Trump of the US," he said.

The Kremlin aide noted that Trump, in particular, had suggested Putin consider such a meeting.

Ushakov emphasized that Russia would guarantee Zelensky's safety and provide working conditions if he traveled to Moscow.

"If Zelensky is indeed ready for such a meeting, he is welcome to Moscow. And we guarantee his safety and provide the necessary working conditions," he said.

He added that Moscow has never refused contact but believes such meetings must be properly prepared and aimed at achieving results.