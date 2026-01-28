Middle East rapidly heading towards multi-sector conflict scenario: Israel

Estimates indicate that the Middle East is rapidly heading towards an "extreme scenario" involving direct confrontation between states and a US attack on Iran, an Israeli website reported late Tuesday.

The report, published by the Walla news website, comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, including a US military buildup and threats of a military strike against Iran.

"Over the past 24 hours, tensions in the Middle East have escalated against the backdrop of Iranian threats toward the United States and Israel, the continued buildup of US forces around Iran, and heightened alert levels in Israel," the website said.

"According to assessments, the region is taking significant steps toward an extreme scenario involving a direct confrontation between states and a US attack against the Iranian regime," it added.

The website said "the Israeli army continues to maintain a high level of alert and readiness in anticipation of a potential attack on Israel's interior by the Iranians."

It added that "some reserve forces are awaiting call-up orders from their homes or workplaces based on an intelligence warning."

Citing unnamed security sources, the website said that "in the event that war breaks out, the United States will provide Israel with advance warning in due time to prepare for the attack."

It added that "at the same time, the Israeli army is preparing for any surprises on all fronts and in the West Bank."

Regarding Washington's preparations, the website said: "The Americans continue to deploy their forces by air, sea and land around Iran, with their first steps including the use of significant military force to counter any Iranian attempt to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which is vital to global trade."

It added that US aircraft of various types have landed in the Middle East over the past few hours.

According to the report, "the scale of the forces and intelligence-gathering activity in the region indicates clear intentions by the White House toward Iran."

It said these intentions include "targeted assassination operations against senior officials and the targeting of security apparatuses to revive momentum among opposition forces to the regime or to launch a campaign aimed at toppling it."

Fears are growing in Iran of a potential US strike amid rising tensions between the two countries following anti-government protests in the country.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers crossed into the Middle East region on Monday as tensions continued to soar with Tehran.

The US administration says that all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Iran, as the US and Israel seek to change its ruling system.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.