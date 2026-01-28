France to replace foreign video conferencing tools with national platform across government by 2027

France plans to replace Microsoft Teams, Zoom and other foreign video conferencing tools with its own platform, Visio, across all government departments by 2027, the government announced.

David Amiel, France's minister-delegate for the civil service and state reform, unveiled the strategy, aiming to enhance the security and confidentiality of public sector communications, reduce reliance on non-European infrastructure and streamline cooperation between ministries, according to a statement Monday.

The move also promises significant cost savings, with estimates of up to €1 million ($1.1 million) per 100,000 users switching from licensed software.

"This project is a concrete illustration of the Prime Minister and the Government's commitment to regaining our digital independence. We cannot risk having our scientific exchanges, our sensitive data, and our strategic innovations exposed to non-European actors," Amiel said.

"Digital sovereignty is simultaneously an imperative for our public services, an opportunity for our businesses and insurance against future threats," he added.

Visio, launched as a pilot program a year ago, already has 40,000 regular users and is gradually being deployed to 200,000 employees, developed with support from the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI).



