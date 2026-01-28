British Prime Minister Starmer begins China trip seeking ‘opportunities’ for UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday began an official visit to China, saying the trip aims to create "opportunities" that will "benefit" the UK.

The visit marks the first time a British prime minister has visited China since 2018 and comes amid tensions over US tariffs, as well as strains among Western allies over issues including US ambitions in Greenland.

Starmer, accompanied by around 60 leaders from business, academia and cultural sectors, arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening local time, according to footage shared by Chinese state media.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host Starmer for official talks on Thursday, ahead of a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Starmer is also scheduled to visit Shanghai before an expected flight to Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, though the Tokyo leg has not been officially confirmed.

Speaking to reporters aboard the flight to Beijing, Starmer said the presence of "so many CEOs" in the delegation was "evidence that there are opportunities" that could bring benefits "back at home," according to the BBC.



Starmer said he wants a "comprehensive and consistent approach to China," rather than shifting "from golden age to ice age."

He added that the UK does not need to choose between the US and China, saying engagement with Beijing would not damage ties with Washington.

"China would like to take the visit as an opportunity to enhance political mutual trust with the UK, deepen practical cooperation, open new chapter of the sound and stable development of China-UK relationship," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was the last British premier to visit China in 2018, after which bilateral relations deteriorated under successive Conservative governments.

Since Starmer's Labour Party took office in 2024, senior officials from both sides have resumed reciprocal visits.

Ahead of the trip, the UK government also approved the construction of a new Chinese Embassy complex in London, despite criticism.

The visit also comes amid allegations by the London-based daily The Telegraph that China hacked the mobile phones of aides to several UK prime ministers between 2021 and 2024.

Starmer has played down the claims, citing a lack of evidence and telling reporters that Downing Street has "robust security measures in place," according to The Guardian.

The BBC reported that members of the UK delegation are using temporary phone numbers and email addresses as a precaution against potential security threats.





